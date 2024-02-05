Fire Station: Artist In Residence Invites Applications For Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Fire Station: Artist in Residence announced the open call of its 9th edition of the Artist in Residence programme, which will run from February 11-April 14. The nine-month residency is scheduled to begin on September 15.

The Fire Station: Artist in Residence is a world-class artist residency programme, designed to nurture, energise, and promote Qatar's artistic and creative community.

The residency programme provides young artists with the opportunity to cultivate their talent through production support, curatorial advice, expert mentorships, as well as access to studio space. At the end of their residency, artists will have the opportunity to showcase their artworks in an exhibition held at the Garage Gallery.

The Fire Station: Artist in Residence garage, covering approximately 700sq ft, has been converted into a dedicated exhibition space called“Garage Gallery”, which has hosted public exhibitions of the work of artists in residence, as well as world-class exhibitions organised by Qatar Museums.

The director of Fire Station: Artist in Residence, Khalifa Ahmad al-Obaidly, said:“We are thrilled to announce the return of the much-anticipated Artist in Residence programme at Fire Station for its 9th edition. The programme offers emerging and established artists the opportunity to showcase their talents as well as sharpen their artistic style. We look forward to witnessing the artistic fruition of all participating artists.”

Head of programmes and exhibitions, Saida al-Khulaifi, said:“Throughout the past editions of our residency, we have been committed to providing a transformative space where participating artists are given the tools and support they need to explore their craft passionately through a fabrication lab, woodshop, and exhibition spaces to bring their vision to life. Through a dedicated exhibition at the end of the programme, we showcase these diverse narratives, inviting audiences to witness the unique artistic expression of each artist in residence, and encouraging a rich cultural and artistic dialogue.”

The deadline to apply is April 14, 2024 for local artists across all disciplines who are above 21 years old and have a valid Qatar ID.

The Artist in Residence programme has been a great success and has expanded to include a three-month residency at the prestigious Cite Internationale des Art in Paris and Studio 209 NY, part of the International Studio & Curatorial Program (ISCP) in New York City.

Fire Station: Artist in Residence also collaborates with local entities and organisations on a range of activities including workshops and collaborative projects designed to engage all those involved in the programme as well as the wider community.

