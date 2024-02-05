Minister Of Labour Meets ILO Chief

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General Gilbert Houngbo in Geneva Monday.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance collaboration between Qatar and the ILO and strategies for their future growth and improvement.

HE Dr al-Marri also went over with Houngbo the key developments and changes in Qatar's work environment.

He stressed that the technical co-operation programme between the ILO and Qatar has achieved multiple successes over the past years, having had a positive impact on the Qatar work environment, especially after efforts by the ILO Doha office project to co-operate closely with his ministry.

HE Dr al-Marri emphasised Qatar's gratitude for the collaborative endeavours undertaken through the partnership with the ILO throughout the execution of the technical co-operation programme, which concluded in late 2023.

These include areas such as occupational safety and health, knowledge sharing, and the formulation of robust and comprehensive labour market policies aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the knowledge-based economy.

