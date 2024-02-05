Education Ministry Launches Second SACT Competition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has announced the launch of the second edition of the Student Awareness Competition Talks (SACT) in co-operation with the US embassy in Qatar, noting the start of judging and evaluation of student entries as well as announcing the finalists for this competition.

This year's edition is a good opportunity for 75 male and female students from elementary and prep public and private schools in Qatar, who are motivated to deliver their vision for the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The competition will provide an opportunity for students to practice thinking skills and the art of dialogue with the public, to raise their level of awareness to reach positive solutions to issues and areas they aspire to improve and advance.

MENAFN05022024000067011011ID1107813465