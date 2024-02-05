Qatar-Italy Cooperation Contributed To Arrival Of New Batch Of Palestinians For Treatment In Italy: Qatari Envoy

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic HE Khalid bin Youssef Al Sada said that the arrival of the new batch of wounded Palestinian children and their families to Italy's Port of La Spezia on board the ship Vulcano is the result of coordination and cooperation between Qatar and Italy to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip.

His Excellency told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that Qatar and Italy worked in full coordination and cooperation for the arrival of this new batch of wounded and injured to receive treatment in Italy, praising this humanitarian initiative on Italy's side to treat the wounded Palestinians.

The Italian ship arrived on Monday morning at Port of La Spezia from Egypt's Al Arish Port, where it was docked for approximately two months as a field hospital providing treatment services to wounded Palestinians coming from the Gaza Strip, His Excellency said.

His Excellency pointed out that a Qatari medical team of six doctors from Qatar's Armed Forces accompanied the wounded on board the Italian ship throughout that period and helped the Italian crew in providing the necessary medical support to the wounded Palestinians.

HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Italian Republic stressed that Qatar and Italy's cooperation in this matter falls within the framework of Qatar's continuous and firm support to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip in coordination and cooperation with various regional and international partners in light of the critical humanitarian conditions that the Strip is witnessing.