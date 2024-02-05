You Can Part-Own A Jet, With A Policy Nudge From The Government

( MENAFN - Live Mint) "The government hopes more people will take to co-owning and flying by private jets once it frames clearer, and friendlier rules on fractional ownership of aircraft, potentially helping a nascent industry take off.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.