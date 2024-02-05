Yemen Appoints Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak As Its New Prime Minister Amid Attacks On Houthis

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council on Monday appointed its foreign minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak as the country's new prime minister. Outgoing PM Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed will take on the role of an advisor to the Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council, Reuters reported.

Bin Mubarak came to prominence in 2015 when he was kidnapped by the country's Iran-aligned Houthis while he served as Yemen's presidential chief of staff during a power struggle with then-President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, a nation in the Arabian Peninsula, is experiencing increased tensions as a result of a wave of Red Sea attacks on ships by Houthi rebels, which have triggered retaliatory strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom recently Yemeni ambassador to the US, Bin Mubarak, is widely viewed as a fierce opponent of the Houthi rebels, according to Al Jazeera first gained prominence in 2015 when, amid a power struggle with then-President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, he was abducted by the Houthis while serving as Yemen's presidential chief of staff, as per ANI reports seizure of bin Mubarak contributed to the political unrest in Yemen, which led to hostilities between the Houthis and Hadi's presidential guards and the resignation of the government and the president 2018, Bin Mubarak was also designated as the country's representative to the United Nations Houthi rebels, who are an Iran-aligned group, started the strikes in retaliation for Israel's Gaza conflict. The Houthis have said that they will not stop attacking until Israel ends the hostilities in Gaza US military on Monday said it had struck explosive uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) operated by Houthi rebels in Yemen, days after a wave of joint strikes with Britain aimed at stopping continued attacks on international shipping forces also carried out air strikes against five missiles in Yemen on Sunday -- one designed for land attack and the others for targeting ships, the US military said.

(With inputs from agencies)

MENAFN05022024007365015876ID1107813447