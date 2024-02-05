Ankita Lokhande's Dog Passes Away; Vicky Jain Comments On The Gift Given By Sushant Singh Rajput

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ankita Lokhande, former contestant of Bigg Boss 17, recently shared the heartbreaking news of the demise of her beloved dog, Scotch, on her social media accounts. The dog was a gift from the late Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom Ankita shared a close bond.

On Instagram, Ankita posted a poignant photo of Scotch and expressed her grief, writing,“Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much. Rest in peace, Scotch.” Her husband, Vicky Jain, also a Bigg Boss 17 contestant, joined in mourning the loss, commenting,“Will miss you, Scotch.”

Condolences poured in from fellow celebrities and fans alike. Mouni Roy expressed her sympathy with a heartfelt comment, saying,“So sorry.” Fans shared their condolences, with one noting, "He waited for his mother to take his last breath," highlighting the emotional connection between Ankita and Scotch.

Many fans reminisced about the special bond between Sushant Singh Rajput and Scotch. The dog was a gift from Sushant to Ankita during their dating days, and videos of the late actor playing with Scotch surfaced online after his untimely death in June 2020.

Ankita Lokhande recently participated in Bigg Boss 17 alongside her husband Vicky Jain. Despite hopes of reaching the Top 2, Ankita finished as the third runner-up. Vicky also couldn't secure a spot in the top 5. The fans remembered the emotional significance of Scotch, who had been a constant source of companionship for Ankita since the time Sushant gifted him to her.