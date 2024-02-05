Kerala News LIVE: Dr Vandana Das Murder Case: HC To Consider Plea Seeking CBI Probe Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 8.45 AM: Missing family members in Kozhikode returns unexpectedly

Rumors have been put to rest in the incident of missing five members of the family, including a wife and two children. The entire family has returned to Kozhikode. Madhushetty's wife Swapna, children Poojashree (13) and Kavyashree (12) and Bharti (18) and Tej (17), sons of Swapna's sister, who live in Koorachund Erapamthod, Kozhikode, have been missing since the 20th of last month. Then on the 24th, Madhu Shetty filed a police complaint.

The family returned to the Koorachund police station the other day when they noticed that the incident had become a big news. It is reported that they left the house due to a family quarrel. The police have taken statements from them and conducted a medical examination. When her husband reached the police station, they did not agree to go with him.

8.12 AM: Dr Vandana Das murder case: HC to consider plea seeking CBI probe today

The High Court on Tuesday will consider the plea seeking CBI investigation in Dr Vandana Das' murder case today. The plea was filed by her father Mohandas. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas will deliver the verdict. The petition pointed out that the current police investigation is not efficient and the investigation team is trying to protect the policemen who have failed. Meanwhile, the government is of the view that there is no need for a CBI investigation. The petition filed by the accused Sandeep seeking bail in the case will also be considered today.

Vigilance gives clean chit to Vellappally Natesan in micro-finance fraud case

The Vigilance department has given a clean chit to SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan in a microfinance fraud case. The case was filed with Natesan as the first accused after a complaint by VS Achuthanandan.

The Thrissur Vigilance Court has sent a notice to Achuthanandan asking him to inform if there is any objection to the closure of the case complained

that more than Rs 15 crores of irregularity was committed in the microfinance fraud committed by the SNDP union branches. The complaint also pointed out that the loan taken from the Backward Welfare Corporation was defrauded by giving it at a huge interest rate. The Vigilance, after conducting a preliminary investigation and finding the irregularity, filed a case against Vellappally as the first accused. Vigilance has investigated 124 cases across the state.