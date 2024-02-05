Bengaluru: Speeding Bike Flies Over Road Hump, Rider Dies On Spot In Electronic City

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tragedy struck on Sunday night in Bengaluru when a speeding two-wheeler lost control over a road hump, resulting in a fatal accident. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Electronic City Traffic Police Station, claiming the life of 27-year-old Arunkumar, a resident of Gollahalli.

Arun Kumar, born in Kalaburagi, was on his way home from Electronic City Phase-2, travelling from the Shantipur side when the accident unfolded around 8:20 pm. The victim, who had studied at ITI and worked as an assistant in a local factory, had spent the evening with friends before the tragic incident occurred.

The fatal crash transpired near Tech Mahindra Company, where Arun lost control of his two-wheeler while navigating a road hump. The impact of the fall proved severe due to the absence of a helmet, resulting in a critical head injury. Onlookers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but despite their efforts, Arun succumbed to his injuries en route.

Authorities investigating the incident have attributed the accident to excessive speed and negligent driving. A case has been registered at the Electronic City Traffic Police Station in connection with the tragedy.