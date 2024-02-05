King Charles diagnosed with Cancer? Buckingham Palace breaks silence

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bucking Palace has issued a statement revealing King Charles III's diagnosis with prostate cancer. The King's decision to reveal the news stems from the monarch's long association with cancer related charities

Bucking Palace has issued a statement revealing King Charles III's diagnosis with prostate cancer

During the treatment of enlarged prostate, the cancer was discovered. The monarch has scaled back his public duties

King Charles III decided on the let the public know of his cancer as he has been long associated with cancer related charities. He hopes to get the talks started around it

Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, the then Prince of Wales was coronated as King Charles III on 6th May 2023

His first marriage to Princess Diana resulted in a much messy marriage in the year 1996

He later married Camilla, now Queen Camilla in 2005 after Diana passed away in 1997