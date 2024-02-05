Allahabad HC Issues Notice To Railways On Woman’S Rape In Running Train

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 6 (IANS) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, while hearing a suo motu petition filed in the case of gang-rape of a woman on a running train and throwing her from the train in 2016, has issued a notice to the railway ministry.

The court has asked the ministry to explain steps it has taken to prevent such incidents.

A division bench of Justice A.R. Masoodi and Justice B.R. Singh passed the above order on Monday on the suo motu petition filed on the said incident that took place in Mau.

During the hearing, the high court was told that out of the compensation of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2.81 lakh had been given to the victim of the said incident. At this, the court asked why the remaining amount had not been given to the victim till now. The next hearing of the case will be held in the first week of March.

--IANS

amita/dpb