Criminal Who Mowed Down Cop, Arrested After Encounter In UP

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Feb 6 (IANS) A criminal was injured and later arrested in an encounter with a joint team of special operation group (SOG) and Sarayakil police station near Nanda Ka Purwa roa in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, said officials.

The encounter took place on Monday night.

The criminal was accused of mowing down a constable near Patel crossing while trying to escape after stealing goats in Kaushambhi district on January 29.

The arrested criminal has been identified as Rajesh Kesarwani, resident of Prayagraj.

Kesarwan also confessed that he had mowed down the constable. Police said he had three criminal cases registered in different police stations of the state, including Chitrakoot and Kaushambhi.

