American Water Charitable Foundation Launches 2024 Water And Environment Grant Program

CAMDEN, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The American Water Charitable Foundation , a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it launched the 2024 Water and Environment Grant Program. The Foundation invites community partners to apply for grants that promote clean water, conservation, environmental education, climate variability and water-based recreation projects.





The Foundation supports three pillars of giving – Water, People and Communities. To streamline the grant experience for its community partners, the Foundation has combined American Water's former Environmental Grant Program with its Water and Environment Grant Program. This strategic integration will strengthen the Foundation's charitable focus and impact across American Water's footprint.

In 2023, the American Water Charitable Foundation awarded over $1 million in Water and Environment grants to organizations located in communities served by American Water, including Upstream Alliance, supporting a Solar-Electric Education Vessel, which will serve as a floating classroom in the City of Camden, New Jersey.

“Thanks to the generosity of the American Water Charitable Foundation and the Water and Environment Grant Program, Upstream Alliance is developing a solar vessel that will provide on-water education experiences for underserved students in Camden and beyond,” said Don Baugh, President, Upstream Alliance.“We are thrilled for this important community project to come to fruition and are committed to our mission of supporting local communities and the environment.”

Since 2012, the American Water Charitable Foundation has invested $15.5 million in funding through grants and matching gifts that positively benefit the communities where American Water and its employees live and work.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is delighted to again launch the Water and Environment Grant Program, supporting impactful initiatives and programs across the nation,” said Carrie Williams, President of the American Water Charitable Foundation.“Our charitable focus to Keep Communities Flowing empowers communities to learn how every drop counts while engaging local organizations on the importance of protecting this vital resource.”

Applications will be accepted from organizations served by American Water and located in the following states, in addition to its Military Service locations: California, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Learn more about the American Water Charitable Foundation and how to apply here .

