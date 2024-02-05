Alterra Mountain Company To Acquire Arapahoe Basin In Colorado

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) This Legendary Mountain Will Expand Alterra's Advanced Terrain Offering

A-Basin, as the beloved big-mountain destination is known locally, is located just 68 miles from Denver and boasts the longest season in Colorado, often running through the 4th of July. A-Basin sits on the Continental Divide in the Rockies and offers some of North America's highest-elevation and most-challenging terrain, paired with a laid-back atmosphere. Its iconic terrain includes Pallavicini, the East Wall, and the Steep Gullies, plus the Beavers and Montezuma Bowl, some of North America's newest terrain. The Beach, a stretch of prime real estate at the base, transforms into one of Colorado's longest-standing après traditions.

“Arapahoe Basin is considered legendary for a reason. From its unparalleled terrain to its commitment to sustainability, A-Basin has a team that has a passion and commitment for this unique place and its traditions, making it an ideal fit for the Alterra Mountain Company family,” said Jared Smith, President & CEO, Alterra Mountain Company.“A-Basin was a key addition to the Ikon Pass in 2019 and we have since then worked alongside their dedicated team and look forward to continuing our shared goals and values.”

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin's Chief Operating Officer who has been with A-Basin for 36 years and has been the steward of the mountain's unique culture, will continue on to lead the resort. He will continue to oversee daily operations as well as leadership of future capital improvement plans, which include expanding parking and snowmaking.

“A-Basin has a long-time and loyal following among skiers and riders in Colorado and we care deeply about the culture of A-Basin that brings them back,” said Alan Henceroth, COO of Arapahoe Basin.“We have worked with Alterra Mountain Company since 2019 when we joined the Ikon Pass community, and we have every faith that Alterra is committed to helping us maintain A-Basin's authenticity.”

Over the last 27 years, Dream, together with the Arapahoe Basin management team, expanded the ski area to 1,428 acres, replaced all of the lifts and most of the buildings, and opened the two highest elevation restaurants in North America, Il Rifugio and Steilhang Hut. In 2018, A-Basin pledged to be carbon neutral by 2025 and recently the resort made a huge step toward that goal by officially using 100% renewable electricity.

There are no changes to Ikon Pass 23/24 winter access at this time.

The addition of Arapahoe Basin will bring Alterra's portfolio to 18 year-round mountain destinations throughout North America. The transaction is expected to close later in 2024, and is subject to certain closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. More details will be released once the transaction has closed.

Alterra Mountain Company's destinations offer premium ski, snowboard and all-season activities for those who seek adventure, freedom, and fun in the great outdoors. Alterra Mountain Company mountain destinations are spread throughout seven states and three Canadian provinces: Steamboat and Winter Park Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Sugarbush and Stratton in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec; Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; and CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures in British Columbia.

At each destination, Alterra Mountain Company leaders are empowered to be decisive, creative, and bold in order to retain each mountain's authentic character. Recognizing the innate value of the unique culture found at each of the mountain communities, Alterra Mountain Company's goal is to preserve, sustain and support its two most important resources: the mountains and the people who live and play in them.

In January 2018, Alterra Mountain Company introduced the Ikon Pass for winter 18/19, the premier ski and snowboard season pass. Today, the Ikon Pass offers skiers and riders access to over 50 mountain destinations throughout the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

