Ranil Off To Australia This Week

By Easwaran Rutnam in Adelaide
President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be heading to Australia this week to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Perth.
An official at the President's Office told Colombo Gazette the President is scheduled to travel to Australia tomorrow (Wednesday).
The President will deliver the keynote address at the conference on Friday.
During the visit the President will also have talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and the Premier of Western Australia. (Colombo Gazette)
