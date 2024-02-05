Ranil Off To Australia This Week

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

By Easwaran Rutnam in Adelaide

President Ranil Wickremesinghe will be heading to Australia this week to attend the Indian Ocean Conference (IOC) in Perth.

An official at the President's Office told Colombo Gazette the President is scheduled to travel to Australia tomorrow (Wednesday).

The President will deliver the keynote address at the conference on Friday.

During the visit the President will also have talks with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and the Premier of Western Australia. (Colombo Gazette)