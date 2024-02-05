Tanja Obradovic, Phd, VP Of Scientific Affairs, Oncology Medical Affairs With ICON Plc

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Dr. Obradovic is an accomplished executive drug development strategy leader with a distinguished career spanning over two decades, marked by a rich blend of academic and industry experiences in the field of clinical Oncology drug development and medical affairs. Her commitment to innovation, teamwork, personal accountability, and excellence has shaped her into a respected figure in the pharmaceutical industry.

Before embarking on her professional journey, the doctor began her academic journey at the University of Belgrade, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology and Physiology. Building upon this foundation, she pursued advanced studies at Washington State University, obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Pharmacology and Toxicology.

Notably, Dr. Obradovic has played a significant role in the clinical development, filing, and approval processes of the major PD1 inhibitor in over 50 countries worldwide, spanning regions such as the United States, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Her leadership in a medical strategy focused on Oncology immunotherapy, where she has shaped new treatment options, value, and reimbursement policies. This involves the creation of a comprehensive drug development strategy across early to late-stage clinical steps, and access packages tailored for major regulatory and treatment guidance bodies as well as private and public insurers in the US and globally.

Clinical pharmacology is the science of drugs in humans and their optimal clinical use in patients. It is underpinned by the basic science of pharmacology, with an added focus on the application of pharmacological principles and quantitative methods in the real human patient population. Clinical pharmacologists are doctors with training in clinical pharmacology and therapeutics (CPT), which is the science of medicines and their clinical use. Their main role is to improve patient care through the safe, economical,al and effective use of medicines.