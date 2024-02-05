Michael Justin Gehrke, MD, An Anesthesiologist In Private Practice

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In the realm of anesthesiology, Dr. Gehrke's expertise is invaluable. He stands as a dedicated anesthesiologist, providing crucial care and ensuring the safety of patients in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Back in the early days of his academic career, he graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School, in 1997, laying the foundation for a career dedicated to the well-being of patients undergoing surgery. Following his medical school journey, he pursued specialized training at the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium. Here, he undertook a residency in anesthesiology from 1998 to 2001.

As a testament of his continued education, Dr. Gehrke is board-certified in anesthesiology by the American Board of Anesthesiology (ABA). As the certifying body for anesthesiologists since 1938, the ABA is committed to partnering with physicians to advance lifelong learning and exceptional patient care. Its mission is to advance the highest standards of the practice of anesthesiology.

Anesthesiology is the medical specialty concerned with the total perioperative care of patients before, during, and after surgery. It encompasses anesthesia, intensive care medicine, critical emergency medicine, and pain medicine. Anesthesiologists have the primary responsibility of monitoring the patient's vital signs during surgery. In addition to basic measurements such as pulse, blood pressure, and temperature, they measure the patient's respiration.

