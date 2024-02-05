Eduardo M. Wilkinson, MD, An Emergency Physician

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A devoted emergency physician, Dr. Wilkinson is tending to patients in multiple locations throughout the state of Texas. With an impressive 38 years of experience, he specializes in Internal Medicine, addressing a wide range of medical concerns. Among the ailments he manages are ear infections, concussions, bronchitis, and pain, reflecting the breadth of his medical expertise.

Academically, his journey in medicine began at the prestigious Universidad de Buenos Aires Facultad de Medicina, where he earned his degree in 1986. This solid educational foundation laid the groundwork for his extensive and successful career in healthcare.

Following his training, Dr. Wilkinson attained board certification in emergency medicine through the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The ABEM certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational, professional, and examination standards.

Emergency medicine, also known as accident and emergency medicine, is the medical specialty concerned with the care of illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. An emergency physician works in an emergency department to care for acutely ill or injured patients on an unscheduled basis.

