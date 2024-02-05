Ezinne C. Nwude, MD, MPH, MBA, FACFP, A Family Physician With Gold Cross Clinics

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

New York City, New York Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

A top professional in the field of family medicine, Dr. Nwude is the Co-Owner of Gold Cross Clinics, with three offices based in El Dorado and Junction City, Arkansas. Her holistic approach emphasizes the significance of understanding the mental, emotional, and spiritual aspects of self-care alongside physical well-being.

Boasting a comprehensive educational background, Dr. Nwude earned her Bachelor of Science degree from City University of New York – Brooklyn College. She furthered her academic pursuits with a Master of Public Health degree from California State University – Northridge and graduated cum laude from the American University of Antigua College of Medicine with her medical degree. Finally, she completed her residency in family medicine at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Fayetteville.

With an unwavering commitment to her specialty, the doctor is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM). The ABFM is a non-profit, independent medical association of American physicians who practice family medicine and its sub-specialties.

Upon completing her residency, she joined MCSA as a hospitalist in 2014. Alongside her physician husband, Dr. Ugo Nwude, she addressed a regional need by establishing Gold Cross Urgent Care in 2015, providing extended access to injury treatment and acute medical care. In 2018, they expanded their impact by opening Gold Cross Family Clinic in Junction City, bringing primary care to an underserved community. The latest addition, the El Dorado location for Gold Cross Family Clinic, opened its doors in January 2022.

A sought-after speaker, Dr. Nwude shares insights on crucial matters such as stroke, stress, diabetes, and the importance of individual responsibility for personal health. Dr. Nwude actively participates in local and international virtual panels, educating the public on COVID-19, underlying conditions, and the pros and cons of vaccination. Her outreach extends to local and state conferences, civic organizations, non-profits, and church groups where she addresses a range of health topics, from metabolic syndrome to general well-being.

Family medicine is a medical specialty devoted to comprehensive health care for people of all ages. The specialist is called a family physician or family doctor. A family physician is often the first person a patient sees when seeking healthcare services. They examine and treat patients with a wide range of conditions and refer those with serious ailments to a specialist or appropriate facility.

Dedicated to healthcare excellence, Dr. Nwude was honored with the Image Award for Healthcare from the Union County NAACP in 2021. She gained national recognition in 2020 for Excellence in Leadership by SCP and was named MCSA Physician of the Year in 2017. Beyond her clinical work, Dr. Nwude contributes to the community as a board member of the El Dorado Magdalene House for Women.

Learn More about Dr. Ezinne C. Nwude:

Through her findatopdoc profile, or through Gold Cross Clinics,

About FindaTopDoc

FindaTopDoc is a digital health information company that helps connect patients with local physicians and specialists who accept your insurance. Our goal is to help guide you on your journey toward optimal health by providing you with the know-how to make informed decisions for you and your family.