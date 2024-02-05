Brad Brown, DO, A Family Physician With Strive Direct Health

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

A prominent family physician, Dr. Brown is the owner of Strive Direct Health, a subscription-based primary care office offering high-value primary and urgent care services to patients at two locations in Erie and Westminster, Colorado.

Bringing a unique perspective to healthcare, he advocates for lifestyle and dietary interventions as integral components of a holistic approach. With a mantra of "life is motion and motion is medicine," he emphasizes the importance of incorporating movement into daily life for overall well-being.

Before embarking on his professional journey, Dr. Brown received his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the Midwestern University Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2019. While attending, he discovered his calling to provide comprehensive care for individuals of all ages. He then went on to complete his residency in family medicine at Centura Health in 2022.

As a family physician, he not only tends to the needs of his patients but also keeps his skills sharp by working in rural emergency rooms and various hospitals in the area. His commitment to the well-being of the community is evident in the years he and his wife, Dani, along with their three children, have spent as residents in Erie.

Outside of the office, Dr. Brown is an avid road cyclist, and basketball dunker, and enjoys spending time in the mountains.

