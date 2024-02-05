Temperature Record Set In Kyiv On Feb 4

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Sunday, February 4, a temperature record was set in the capital of Ukraine.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

According to the observatory's weather station, on February 4, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv exceeded the record value of 1936 by 2.1°C and amounted to +4.6°C.

As Ukrinform reported, the average temperature in January in Kyiv was above the climatic norm.