Temperature Record Set In Kyiv On Feb 4

On Sunday, February 4, a temperature record was set in the capital of Ukraine.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi said this in a post on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
According to the observatory's weather station, on February 4, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv exceeded the record value of 1936 by 2.1°C and amounted to +4.6°C.
As Ukrinform reported, the average temperature in January in Kyiv was above the climatic norm.
