Gbank Financial Holdings Inc. Shares Investor Presentation Prepared For The Janney CEO Forum Held January 31St And February 1St

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. ("GBank" or the "Company") (OTCQX:

GBFH ), the parent company for

GBank

(the "Bank") is pleased to announce that it recently presented to investors at the Janney CEO Forum held in Scottsdale, AZ, on January 31st and February 1st.

The Investor Presentation is available through the following link:

GBFH Investor Presentation – Janney CEO Forum

Other Recent Company Highlights



January 2024 – GBFH Celebrates Consecutive Recognition on 2024 OTCQX Best 50

December 2023 – GBFH Confirms Agreement to Merge GBank with BankCard Services LLC November 2023

– GBFH Announces Potential Merger of BankCard Services LLC and GBank

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (GBFH ), a bank holding company with approximately

$917.0 million

in assets at

December 31, 2023, conducts business through its wholly owned subsidiary,

GBank (formerly known as "Bank of George") (the "Bank"). Founded in 2007, the Bank operates two full-service commercial branches in

Las Vegas, Nevada, with primary lending activities focused on engaging clients in

Nevada,

California,

Utah, and

Arizona. GBank has key businesses in three prominent divisions: SBA Lending, Gaming FinTech, and Commercial Lending. The Bank conducts business nationally through its SBA lending activities (ranked 6th in the nation by the U.S. Small Business Administration for SBA 7(a) dollar loan volume through

December 31, 2023)

and its BankCard Services, LLC ("BCS ") partnership. GBank's Gaming Fintech Division was launched in 2016 with the GBank/BCS Agreement. BCS provides not only Sightline Payments Play+ Prepaid Card Programs for gaming operators, but also prepaid access programs granting GBank use and access to the BCS proprietary Player/Consumer Information Management System ("PIMS/CIMS"). PIMS/CIMS provides custodial accounts for the benefit of the player/consumer managed by GBank and insured by the FDIC. The Bank also provides general commercial banking services with an emphasis on serving the needs of small- and medium-sized businesses, high net worth individuals, professionals, and investors. The Bank offers a full complement of consumer deposit products and is focused on delivering a premium level of service. For more information about GBank, please visit its website at

. The Company's Common Stock is quoted on the US OTCQX Market under the symbol GBFH.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include information concerning potential or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Such statements are made based on management's beliefs and assumptions, and words like "believes," "expects," "anticipates," or similar terminology indicate forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the financial performance of the Company include, but are not limited to, ongoing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, credit risk, market interest rate changes, competition, economic downturns, or regulatory supervision. GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is under no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements.

