r&b Grillhouse, to Debut in the Middle East, Offering a distinctive Dining Experience

(MENAFN- B2Press Online PR Service) -The creators of Hunter Barrel are unveiling their latest innovative concept in Abu Dhabi: r&b Grillhouse!
-r&b Grillhouse opens its doors in Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, on 5 February 2024
-r&b Grillhouse effortlessly blends tradition, taste, comfort, and convenience, showcasing that they can harmoniously coexist in this new dining experience.
Abu Dhabi - A new and exciting addition to the Middle East's culinary landscape is now open. Seagrass Hospitality, renowned for its expertise in the steakhouse segment, is proud to announce ‘r&b Grillhouse’. The concept promises to compliment dining in the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi. Located in Al Bateen, r&b Grillhouse is now open, and with its unique blend of global flavors and local twist it is set to attract discerning diners .
r&b is a global grillhouse with a local heart. The menu presents a diverse array of premium meat cuts to slow-cooked signature ribs and gourmet burgers, complemented by lighter options including bowls and salads. r&b is ready to take you on a sizzling journey enjoyed best with the exceptional quality served and a sincere hospitality approach. Deeply influenced by Arabian culture and architectural heritage, the concept seamlessly reflects the warmth of Arabian hospitality with modern comforts, providing a distinctive and inclusive atmosphere.
r&b is characterized by a passionate commitment to the art of grilling. The expertise and dedication in crafting exceptional dishes and a variety of gourmet burgers and meat cuts, using premium ingredients, highlights the restaurant’s authenticity and love for its grilled cuisine.
Infusing global flavors into an Arabian-inspired ambiance, r&b embodies a worldwide perspective. Embracing openness to diverse flavors, culinary preferences, and perspectives, we are dedicated to creating a space where individuals from various nationalities, backgrounds, and tastes can unite to share a meal that caters to everyone, irrespective of whether they are meat lovers or not.
r&b Grillhouse is perfectly situated in Al Bateen, catering to Abu Dhabi residents and tourists. Al Bateen is a diverse neighborhood featuring residential units, fishing port, an exhibition center, art galleries, hotels, and business towers. With its central location and the flavorful adventure at r&b Grillhouse, the restaurant is an ideal choice for families, business meetings, casual get-togethers, and much more.
Global flavors, local charm is our motto as we seamlessly blend local culture and traditions with modern influences. "Our commitment to memorable guest experiences extends beyond food; it's a shared journey," stated Rob de Villiers, Regional Managing Director, Seagrass Boutique Hospitality Group.
r&b Grillhouse invites you to embark on a culinary journey that reflects Arabian charm, modern comfort, and global flavors.
