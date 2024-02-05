MBSC and Saudi CX Association Partner to Enhance Customer Experience Expertise

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Riyadh, 05 February 2024: Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship (MBSC), the Kingdom’s world-class business school, announced a new partnership with the Saudi Customer Experience (CX) Association during the Customer Experience World Forum. This collaboration aims to strengthen the skills and abilities of the Saudi CX Association’s employees through exclusive training and development programs designed by the college.



The agreement between MBSC and the Saudi CX Association was signed by Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, and Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder and Chairman of the Saudi CX Association. This partnership will empower the Saudi CX Association’s human capital to think creatively and act boldly, all in pursuit of unlocking the full potential of CX in Saudi Arabia.



Dr. Zeger Degraeve, Dean of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the Saudi CX Association, a forward-thinking entity committed to shaping a bright future in the realm of customer experience for Saudi Arabia. The MBSC-designed educational programs will arm the Association's employees & members with cutting-edge knowledge and skills necessary to address the real-world challenges of the 21st century and stimulate a culture of CX all over the Kingdom.”



Eng. Abdullah AlGhamedi, Founder and Chairman of the Saudi CX Association, said: “We are excited to enter into this transformative partnership with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman College of Business and Entrepreneurship. This strategic alliance represents our steadfast commitment to nurturing talent and enhancing the customer experience landscape across the Kingdom. Leveraging MBSC's world-class educational frameworks, we are poised to catalyze innovation and excellence in customer experience, charting a new era of growth and customer satisfaction that aligns with Vision 2030’s objectives. Together, we are not just elevating the standards of customer experience; we are setting the stage for Saudi Arabia to become a global beacon of customer excellence.”



Situated in King Abdullah Economic City, a contemporary urban centre that provides an unparalleled modern environment for both students and faculty. MBSC offers world-class education from Saudi Arabia for Saudi Arabia, delivering practical, pragmatic, hands-on experiential learning to develop a new generation of transformative leaders.



