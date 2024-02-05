(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fall protection market is estimated to grow by USD 3.02 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.13% .

The fall protection market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer fall protection market are 3M Co., ABS Safety GmbH, Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co. KG, Bergman and Beving AB, FallTech, French Creek Production Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Kee Safety Systems and Services India Pvt Ltd., Kennedy Wire Rope and Sling Co., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mathews Mechanical, PETZL Distribution, Pure Safety Group Inc., Safe Approach Inc., Super Anchor Safety, Uviraj Group, Webb Rite Safety, Werner Co., and MSA Safety Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Fall Protection Market 2023-2027

3M Co. -

The company offers fall protection such as full body harnesses, fall protection kits, and lanyards.

The company offers fall protection such as anchorage points, guard rail systems, and fall arrest PPE.

Adolf Wurth GmbH and Co -

The company offers fall protection such as fastener with fall arrestor, safety harness, and anchor point fall protection accessories.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The growth of the fall protection market in North America is propelled by key factors such as the dominant presence of major vendors like 3M and Honeywell in the United States and the implementation of strict regulations pertaining to worker safety.



Impactful driver-

Increasing onsite training

Key Trend - Underpenetrated markets in developing countries Major Challenges

- Increased competition among manufacturers



Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the

safety harness segment

will be significant during the forecast period. A safety harness, a form of personal protective equipment (PPE), is worn on the body to mitigate the risk of injury when working at elevated heights. The harnesses available in the current market are designed to be user-friendly, catering to the essential requirements of the wearer, including ease of use, durability, and comfort.

Related Reports:

The Fall Protection Equipment Market is valued at USD 2.06 billion as on 2017, is anticipated to be valued at USD 3.61 billion in 2027, grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

personal protective equipment (PPE) market size for women

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

Product

End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

