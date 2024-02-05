(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The halal food market is progressing at a CAGR of

4.52% and

is set to grow by USD 427.68 billion from 2022

to 2027 during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Islami Foods and BRF SA are significant companies contributing to market growth. The market is segmented into product and distribution channel.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Halal Food Market 2023-2027

Alislami Foods

offers halal foods such as chicken burgers and beef burgers. The increasing consumer expenditure on halal food drives market growth .

In the preceding decade, the global halal food market was primarily concentrated in nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UAE, and other Middle Eastern countries. Nevertheless, there has been substantial expansion into new territories such as the US, Germany, Australia, and India in recent years.

The report on the halal food market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

analysis.





The popularity of the organized retail sector is a key trend influencing the halal food and beverage market

growth.

Lack of globally accepted regulatory standards for halal certification hinders the market growth.

The halal food market analysis includes product, distribution channel, and geography landscape. This study identifies the growth of the organized retail sector, the introduction of blockchain in the halal food market, and the wide assortment of specialty products under the halal food category as one of the prime reasons driving the halal food market growth during the next few years.

The halal food and beverage market share growth by the halal MPS segment is significant during the forecast period.

This category predominantly encompasses halal food items like beef, lamb meat, goat meat, chicken, Turkey, and fish. The segment can be subcategorized into fresh halal meat, poultry, and seafood; minimally processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood; and heavily processed halal meat, poultry, and seafood.



The halal food market covers the following areas:

Halal Food Market Sizing

Halal Food Market Forecast

Halal Food Market Analysis



Al Islami Foods

BRF SA

CJ CheilJedang Corp.

Daesang Corp.

Flying Trade Group Plc

Johnsonville LLC

Kawan Food Berhad

Midamar Corp.

Nema Food Inc.

Nestle SA

Prairie

Halal Foods

QL Foods Sdn Bhd

Raj Foods Ltd.

Ramly Food Processing

Tahira Foods Ltd.

Tesco Plc

The American Halal Co. Inc.

Unilever PLC

Cargill Inc. Glanbia Plc

Halal Food Benefits

Halal food, governed by Islamic dietary laws, has gained prominence not only among Muslim communities but also in the broader food industry. The term "Halal" refers to permissible or lawful according to Islamic principles, and it encompasses a wide range of foods, including meat, breakfast cereal, and vegan options. This has led to an increased focus on halal certification, ensuring that products adhere to Islamic dietary guidelines.

Halal food has become a significant market segment, influencing food industry trends, distribution channels, and even restaurant offerings. It extends beyond mere consumption, playing a crucial role in cultural practices, food security, and the overall nutrition landscape.



The

super fruit juices market size is projected to increase by USD 7.50 billion, at a CAGR of 9.74% between 2023 and 2028.

The plant-based protein products market for infants size is projected to increase by USD 611.18 million, at a CAGR of 7.66% between 2023 and 2028

