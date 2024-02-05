Walkway Management South Florida Announces Important Updates To The 2024 International Swimming Pool & Spa Code

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Walkway Management South Florida, a leading provider of walkway safety solutions, is excited to announce the release of the updated International Swimming Pool & Spa Code of 2024 . The updated standard contains crucial updates that will significantly impact builders, contractors, architects, and property management companies across the nation.

The newly released code emphasizes the importance of floor safety in aquatic environments by introducing a requirement for Pendulum Test Value and for Dynamic Coefficient of Friction . As specified in Chapter 3, Section 306.2 , the code now mandates that all decks, ramps, coping, and similar step surfaces around pools must comply with either a Pendulum Slip Rating of P4 in accordance with the Australian Standard 'AS4586' or with a minimum Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of .42 as outlined in the ANSI A326.3 standard, the standard itself calls for a minimum DCOF of .55 for outdoor pool decks and a .50 for indoor pool decks!

To comply with these new standards, surfaces must be evaluated for slip resistance through one of two approved testing methods. The ANSI A326.3 Test Method names the BOT-3000e as the tribometer of choice for conducting the test. The SA AS4586 calls for the British Pendulum to be used for measurement. In the United States, the equivalent to the Australian Standard is the ASTM E303 Test Method .

The creator of the Secure Tribometry Evaluation Platform (STEP) , an online program that generates third-party reports for slip testing, Brian Vassallo, says“The update to the ISPSC Code is the beginning of a new era, where architects, builders, and contractors will be expected to provide documentation proving compliance with the code instead of just insisting the floors will be slip resistant.”

Walkway Management South Florida is uniquely positioned to assist businesses and individuals in adhering to these new regulations. We are proud to be the only company in Florida equipped to conduct both test methods, as we can gather information using the BOT-3000e and the British Pendulum, ensuring comprehensive coverage and compliance with the updated code. We provide detailed audit reports that can be submitted to insurance companies, and architectural firms or submitted as evidence of proper measures taken in providing adequate floor safety.

Having served some of the most prestigious firms in Florida, we are excited for this new era in Slip and Fall Prevention. In addition to serving the Florida region, Walkway Management South Florida also extends its expertise across Georgia and Tennessee. We are also connected to several experts throughout the country who can assist in providing slip testing.

As the industry faces these new changes, Walkway Management South Florida is committed to providing top-tier services and support. Our team of experts is ready to assist in evaluating and ensuring that all walkway surfaces meet the new safety standards, fostering safer aquatic environments for all. Walkway Management South Florida is also uniquely positioned to provide consultation and options for remediation services of any floor that may be at higher risk for slip and fall accidents.

For more information about our services or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website.