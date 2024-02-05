Maggie Delunas, Recognized By Bestagents As A 2024 Top Agent

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Maggie is the driving force behind Maggie DeLunas Homes | Brokered by Coldwell Banker Realty - Gundaker Town & Country in Chesterfield, Missouri. She offers over 15 years of combined experience in marketing, finance, and real estate, bringing a fresh perspective in an industry known for its traditional approach. Embracing core values of trust, empathy, and innovation, Maggie is redefining residential and investment real estate.

She understands that real estate transactions can be stressful, but she's on a mission to change that narrative and add a touch of fun to the process. Through proactive communication and staying ahead of the ever-evolving market, she ensures her clients are always in the know, eliminating the anxiety and confusion often associated with real estate dealings.

She finds purpose in making a difficult journey a bit easier. To her, real estate is also an avenue of compassion, guiding clients through life's transformative moments. Deeply rooted in her community, she's also intensely passionate about being a 'connector of people', not just as your agent but as your go-to resource for all things local. She thrives on fostering meaningful relationships that extend far beyond the transaction.

Whether a client is buying, selling, building, investing, or downsizing, Maggie offers a fresh perspective that makes their real estate journey not just seamless, but truly enjoyable. She not only takes the time to genuinely listen to clients' needs but also strategically asks the right questions to ensure their goals are met.

With a Bachelor's Degree in Business from Lindenwood University and a background in trust and estate administration, Maggie has honed her skills in financial analysis and relationship building, making her a solutions-focused expert. Her past role as an Accounting Manager has equipped her with a sharp eye for detail and the ability to analyze unique situations with precision.

In her professional capacity, Maggie holds affiliations with esteemed organizations including the National Association of Realtors, the St. Louis Association of Realtors, and the ACA Business Club. Her outstanding abilities and unwavering dedication have earned her recognition, including prestigious accolades such as the Top Agent 2022 award and the Bronze Award.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Maggie dedicates her time to volunteering for kids' sports and readily extends a helping hand to those in need. Additionally, she takes pleasure in exploring amazing parks, visiting the zoo, trying out restaurants, and engaging in family-friendly outdoor activities.

A St. Louis native, Maggie appreciates the unique architecture and distinctive historical buildings within her community, relishing in the essence of“It's a big small town.”