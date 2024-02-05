Dejavu Quest, Inc. Appoints Dr. Shakthi Kumar As Strategic Advisor For Healthcare And Life Sciences

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Middletown, Delaware Feb 5, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Experienced Healthcare and Life Sciences executive strengthens DejaVu Quest, Inc. advisory and leadership team

DejaVu Quest, Inc., a leading technology R&D lab, announced today that it has named Dr. Shakthi Kumar as a Strategic Advisor for Healthcare and Life Sciences. Dr. Kumar joins a reputed advisory team as DejaVu Quest, Inc. expands its focus into Healthcare and Life Sciences.

As a senior leader with an impressive track record of growth, market expansion, and innovation across global companies such as Amazon, Capgemini, Ness Technologies, BHS, and startups, Dr. Kumar brings strong expertise in healthcare and life sciences and deep understanding of how Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, and Digital Twins can benefit both development of treatments and delivery of care.

His leadership roles have spanned CEO, EVP, VP & COO. Most recently, he served as the Worldwide Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences Business Development/Industry Specialists and as the former Worldwide Head of Healthcare Solutions at Amazon/AWS, Dr. Kumar brings a wealth of experience and leadership driving innovation and strategic development in the global health tech landscape. Holding advanced degrees in Health Administration and a strong background in business management, neuroscience, and computer neural networks, Dr. Kumar is also deeply involved in global medicine and promoting health equity and DEI initiatives.

Mr. Abeysekera, Non-Executive Chairman of DejaVu Quest, Inc. commented;“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Kumar to our advisory team as a Strategic Advisor. His broad leadership experience, both in large corporations and innovative startups, brings a new dimension to our team's expertise. As an organization, we hold a deep philosophy rooted in the belief that our only duty is to serve mankind. In our relentless journey to touch all human lives, forging the right partnerships is crucial. Dr. Kumar's commitment to innovation in healthcare, particularly in personalized care, aligns perfectly with our goals.”

DejaVu Quest, Inc. focuses on AI, metaverse-related VR, decentralized Web3 application development, and proprietary server architectural infrastructure that already has over 50,000 users. DejaVu Quest, Inc. plans to expand its focus by launching startups to deploy AI-based applications and Metaverse in the field of Healthcare and Life Sciences.

Dr. Kumar commented, "I have been most impressed by the passion and purpose of the team at DejaVu Quest, Inc. and their commitment to improving human lives and experience. Moreover, there was a strong mutual alignment of cultural values and humility in doing our part in making a positive change in this world. As they scale up their investments into Healthcare and Life Sciences, I'm excited about the potential of leveraging AI, metaverse-related VR, and low-cost cost highly scalable web3 architecture to help improve overall health and outcomes for patients. I'm very excited to join them as we extend these groundbreaking technologies to drive improvements all along the care continuum - from drug discovery to patient care."

Dr. Inzu Kody, CEO explained,“Dr. Shakthi Kumar's appointment is a strategic move for DejaVu Quest, Inc. We saw strong alignment in our grounded purpose and values and the desire to deploy affordable solutions at scale. Dr. Kumar's commitment to integrating technology with healthcare through digital therapeutics, precision medicine, and personalized care models aligns with the mission of DejaVu Quest, Inc. and this partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to healthcare and life sciences.”

The leadership team of DejaVu Quest, Inc. comprises a group of seasoned professionals. At the helm is Prof. Allan Barrel, serving as the Chairman, who brings his extensive experience from roles such as Ex-Entrepreneur in Residence at Judge Business School, Cambridge, and Chairman of the National Health Service, UK. His tenure as a Chairman and CEO in multinational corporations, along with his involvement as an angel investor in Silicon Fen, UK, sets a solid foundation for DejaVu Quest, Inc.'s strategic initiatives.

The Advisory Council of DejaVu Quest, Inc. features notable figures such as Jamie Michaels, the Head of Brand Strategy at X Canada (formerly Twitter), and Vice Chair Marketing and Communications Committee at North York General Hospital, Canada.

Rudi Sellers is an Associate Partner at IBM, known for his expertise in product implementation across prestigious organizations including Vodafone and Barclaycard. He was a former Entrepreneur in Residence at the University of Oxford.

Payal Shankar holds the position of Associate Director at Janssen Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson, and has over 15 years of leadership in healthcare.

Dr. Viv Babber, a Board Certified Psychiatrist with a commendable tenure as a former Senior Associate Consultant at the Mayo Clinic, has over 15 years of leadership in clinical management and healthcare program development.

The COO of DejaVu Quest, Inc., Dr. Dulmini Wickramanayake in a welcoming statement said, "Dr. Kumar's expertise will complement our journey towards creating impactful health solutions.”

The President of DejaVu Quest, Inc., Deepamala Abeysekera, upon welcoming Dr. Kumar to the team, emphasized the company's broader vision. "Bringing Dr. Kumar into our fold supports our strategic direction," the President remarked. "Our vision extends beyond the immediate horizon, aiming to redefine the landscape of health tech by integrating AI, XR, and digital health innovations. At DejaVu Quest, Inc., we are dedicated to crafting technologies that not only advance patient care but also set new standards for the industry."

DejaVu Quest is a pioneering technology company based in South Florida, USA with R&D development teams in Colombo, Sri Lanka, and the UK. At the forefront of the AI, XR, and immersive reality revolution, the company specializes in crafting cutting-edge solutions that leverage its proprietary server architecture to power AI-driven applications, XR experiences, and immersive digital twins. DejaVu Quest's expertise extends to blockchain and Web3 technologies, positioning it as an emerging leader in Metaverse-related, AI, and virtual world platforms.