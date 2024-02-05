RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

Consumer Products Included in the Voluntary Recall

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.



The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco,

Rizo

Bros,

Rio

Grande,

Food

City,

El

Huache,

La

Ordena,

San

Carlos, Campesino,

Santa

Maria, Dos

Ranchitos,

Casa

Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall

is

being carried

out

with

the

knowledge of

the

U.S.

Food

and

Drug

Administration.

RECALLED PRODUCTS: