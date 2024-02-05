               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK


2/5/2024 9:00:52 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MODESTO,
Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizo-López
Foods, Inc.
("RLF")
is
voluntarily
recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumer Products Included in the Voluntary Recall

Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.

The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.

The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco,
Rizo
Bros,
Rio
Grande,
Food
City,
El
Huache,
La
Ordena,
San
Carlos, Campesino,
Santa
Maria, Dos
Ranchitos,
Casa
Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.

Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.

This recall
is
being carried
out
with
the
knowledge of
the
U.S.
Food
and
Drug
Administration.

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Product
Description

Brand

Size

UPC

Sell By Dates

Blanco
Suave

Tio
Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-05355-6

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Rizo
Bros

7
oz

7-27242-14022-5

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Rizo
Bros

8
oz

7-27242-00043-7

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Tio
Francisco,
Casa Cardenas

9
oz

7-27242-00022-2
&

8-11371-27109-4

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Cotija

Tio
Francisco

12
oz

7-27242-12017-3

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Tio
Francisco

14
oz

7-27242-00517-3

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija

Food City

~16
oz

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija (Grated)

Tio
Francisco

20
oz

7-27242-00056-7

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Cotija

Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers
at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija
Enchilado

Tio
Francisco

14
oz

7-27242-00535-7

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija
Enchilado

Food
City,
Casa
Cardenas

~16
oz

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija
Enchilado

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes


All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija
Rallado

Tio
Francisco

12
oz

7-27242-00021-5

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Cotija
Rallado

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Crema
Centroamericana

Tio
Francisco

16
oz

7-27242-00440-4

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema
Centroamericana

Tio
Francisco,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema
Latina

Tio
Francisco

16 oz

7-27242-35445-5

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema
Latina

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema La Deliciosa

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema La Suprema

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Menonita

Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio
Francisco,
Food City,
Santa Maria

16
oz

7-27242-00408-4,
7-
27242-22410-9,
7-27242-35403-5

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio
Francisco,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

San
Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Mexicana

Tio
Francisco

32
oz

7-27242-32403-8

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Nortena

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
06/01/2024

Crema Santa
Isabel Mexicana

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Santa Isabel
Latina

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Crema Santa
Isabel
Centroamericana

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/22/2024

Fresco (Michoacano)

Tio Francisco, El
Huache,
La
Ordena

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Fresco

Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Oaxaca

Rizo
Bros

8
oz

7-27242-00334-6

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio
Francisco

12
oz

7-27242-12332-7

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio
Francisco

14
oz

7-27242-00532-6

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca

Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Oaxaca
(shred)

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
05/02/2024

Panela

Tio
Francisco

14
oz

7-27242-00550-0

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela

Tio Francisco,
San Carlos,
Dos Ranchitos, La
Ordena,
Campesino

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Panela
Barra

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso
Crema

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso
Crema

San
Carlos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso
Fresco

Rizo
Bros

8
oz

7-27242-00159-5

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso
Fresco

Don
Francisco

10
oz

7-27242-00178-6

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso
Fresco

Tio
Francisco

12
oz

7-27242-12552-9

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso
Fresco

Tio
Francisco,
Rio Grande

14
oz

7-27242-00552-4,
8-12324-03090-4,
8-
12324-03091-1 &
8-12324-03089-8

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso
Fresco

Food City

~16 oz

All dates
through
03/23/2024

Queso
Fresco

Tio Francisco,
Campesino, San
Carlos,
Santa
Maria, Dos
Ranchitos

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Queso
Para
Freir

Tio
Francisco

~16
oz

All dates
through
04/17/2024

Queso
Para
Freir

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/17/2024

Queso
Seco

Tio
Francisco

14
oz

7-27242-00548-8

All dates
through
07/31/2024

Requeson

Tio
Francisco

14 oz

7-27242-00390-6

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Requeson

Tio
Francisco

15 oz

7-27242-00392-6

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Requeson

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Ricotta
Part
Skim

365
Whole
Foods Market

15
oz

9-94824-63052

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Ricotta Whole Milk

365
Whole
Foods Market

15 oz

9-94824-96245

All dates
through
04/02/2024

Yogurt (Plain,
Strawberry, Peach &
Mango)

Tio
Francisco

Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes

All dates
through
04/17/2024

SOURCE Rizo-López Foods, Inc.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

