RIZO-LÓPEZ FOODS, INC. VOLUNTARILY RECALLS DAIRY PRODUCTS BECAUSE OF POSSIBLE HEALTH RISK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MODESTO,
Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rizo-López
Foods, Inc.
("RLF")
is
voluntarily
recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Continue Reading
Consumer Products Included in the Voluntary Recall
Based on information shared by the CDC and FDA, RLF may be a potential source of illness in an ongoing nationwide Listeria monocytogenes outbreak.
The recalled products were distributed nationwide by RLF and through distributors. Products also were sold at retail deli counters including, but not limited to, El Super, Cardenas Market, Northgate Gonzalez, Superior Groceries, El Rancho, Vallarta, Food City, La Michoacana, and Numero Uno Markets.
The recalled products include cheese, yogurt, and sour cream sold under the brand names Tio Francisco, Don Francisco,
Rizo
Bros,
Rio
Grande,
Food
City,
El
Huache,
La
Ordena,
San
Carlos, Campesino,
Santa
Maria, Dos
Ranchitos,
Casa
Cardenas, and 365 Whole Foods Market. Representative images attached.
Consumers should check their refrigerators and freezers for any of the products listed below and dispose of them. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-833-296-2233, which will be monitored 24 hours a day.
This recall
is
being carried
out
with
the
knowledge of
the
U.S.
Food
and
Drug
Administration.
RECALLED PRODUCTS:
|
Product
Description
|
Brand
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Sell By Dates
|
Blanco
Suave
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-05355-6
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Rizo
Bros
|
7
oz
|
7-27242-14022-5
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
|
Rizo
Bros
|
8
oz
|
7-27242-00043-7
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Tio
Francisco,
Casa Cardenas
|
9
oz
|
7-27242-00022-2
&
8-11371-27109-4
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Cotija
|
Tio
Francisco
|
12
oz
|
7-27242-12017-3
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00517-3
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
|
Food City
|
~16
oz
|
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija (Grated)
|
Tio
Francisco
|
20
oz
|
7-27242-00056-7
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Cotija
|
Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos
|
Available to
consumers
at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
Enchilado
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00535-7
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
Enchilado
|
Food
City,
Casa
Cardenas
|
~16
oz
|
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
Enchilado
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
Rallado
|
Tio
Francisco
|
12
oz
|
7-27242-00021-5
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Cotija
Rallado
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Crema
Centroamericana
|
Tio
Francisco
|
16
oz
|
7-27242-00440-4
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema
Centroamericana
|
Tio
Francisco,
Campesino
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema
Latina
|
Tio
Francisco
|
16 oz
|
7-27242-35445-5
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema
Latina
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema La Deliciosa
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/22/2024
|
Crema La Suprema
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/22/2024
|
Crema Menonita
|
Campesino
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio
Francisco,
Food City,
Santa Maria
|
16
oz
|
7-27242-00408-4,
7-
27242-22410-9,
7-27242-35403-5
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio
Francisco,
Campesino
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Mexicana
|
San
Carlos
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Mexicana
|
Tio
Francisco
|
32
oz
|
7-27242-32403-8
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Nortena
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
06/01/2024
|
Crema Santa
Isabel Mexicana
|
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/22/2024
|
Crema Santa Isabel
Latina
|
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/22/2024
|
Crema Santa
Isabel
Centroamericana
|
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/22/2024
|
Fresco (Michoacano)
|
Tio Francisco, El
Huache,
La
Ordena
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Fresco
|
Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
|
Rizo
Bros
|
8
oz
|
7-27242-00334-6
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio
Francisco
|
12
oz
|
7-27242-12332-7
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00532-6
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
|
Tio
Francisco,
San Carlos
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Oaxaca
(shred)
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
05/02/2024
|
Panela
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00550-0
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Panela
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Panela
|
Tio Francisco,
San Carlos,
Dos Ranchitos, La
Ordena,
Campesino
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Panela
Barra
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Queso
Crema
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Queso
Crema
|
San
Carlos
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Rizo
Bros
|
8
oz
|
7-27242-00159-5
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Don
Francisco
|
10
oz
|
7-27242-00178-6
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Tio
Francisco
|
12
oz
|
7-27242-12552-9
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Tio
Francisco,
Rio Grande
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00552-4,
8-12324-03090-4,
8-
12324-03091-1 &
8-12324-03089-8
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Food City
|
~16 oz
|
|
All dates
through
03/23/2024
|
Queso
Fresco
|
Tio Francisco,
Campesino, San
Carlos,
Santa
Maria, Dos
Ranchitos
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Queso
Para
Freir
|
Tio
Francisco
|
~16
oz
|
|
All dates
through
04/17/2024
|
Queso
Para
Freir
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/17/2024
|
Queso
Seco
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14
oz
|
7-27242-00548-8
|
All dates
through
07/31/2024
|
Requeson
|
Tio
Francisco
|
14 oz
|
7-27242-00390-6
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Requeson
|
Tio
Francisco
|
15 oz
|
7-27242-00392-6
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Requeson
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Ricotta
Part
Skim
|
365
Whole
Foods Market
|
15
oz
|
9-94824-63052
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Ricotta Whole Milk
|
365
Whole
Foods Market
|
15 oz
|
9-94824-96245
|
All dates
through
04/02/2024
|
Yogurt (Plain,
Strawberry, Peach &
Mango)
|
Tio
Francisco
|
Available to
consumers at
retail deli counters
in various sizes
|
|
All dates
through
04/17/2024
SOURCE Rizo-López Foods, Inc.