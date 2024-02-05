               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Industrial City To Be Built In Basra


2/5/2024 9:00:38 PM

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) By John Lee.

A committee of the Ministry of Industry has approved a plan to build an industrial city at the site of the General Company for Iron and Steel in Basra.

According to a statement from the Ministry, the new development will be build in collaboration with a Chinese company, and based on the Industrial Cities Law.

(Source: Ministry of Industry)

MENAFN05022024000217011061ID1107813342

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search