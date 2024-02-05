New Industrial City To Be Built In Basra

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News)
By John Lee.
A committee of the Ministry of Industry has approved a plan to build an industrial city at the site of the General Company for Iron and Steel in Basra.
According to a statement from the Ministry, the new development will be build in collaboration with a Chinese company, and based on the Industrial Cities Law.
(Source: Ministry of Industry)
