Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 27,478: Official

(MENAFN- IANS) Gaza, Feb 6 (IANS) The death toll of Palestinians killed from Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 27,478, the Hamas-run Health Ministry has said.

The ministry in a press statement on Monday said that during the past 24 hours, at least 113 Palestinians were killed by Israeli attacks in various places in the Gaza Strip, raising the total number of deaths to 27,478, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry added that with heavy Israeli bombardment and the lack of civil defence and ambulance crews, some victims are still under the rubble.

Meanwhile, the number of wounded people has also risen to 66,835 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7, 2023, the ministry said.

--IANS

int/sha