Flat Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery Market To Grow By USD 23.25 Billion From 2023 To 2028 APAC Accounts For 43% Of The Market Growth - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market size is expected to grow by

USD 23.25 billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of

13.8% during the forecast period. APAC will account for

43% of the market growth.

APAC is poised to lead the flat Li-ion battery market, driven by surging demand for smartphones and tablets in countries like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. Australia, boasting substantial lithium reserves, stands as a major global producer, contributing significantly to the lithium output and export.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market 2024-2028

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

The flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the Increase in demand for smartphones. Hence, the competition among companies is expected to intensify during the forecast. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies. Bahco, DNK POWER Co. Ltd., EIT InnoEnergy SE, Hitachi Ltd., LiPol Battery Co. Ltd., Lithium Battery Co., Lund Instrument Engineering Inc., MeriTech Power Ltd., MOTOMA, NGK Insulators Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Shenzhen A and S Power Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen CSIP Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen SUJOR Energy Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen VATS Power Source Ltd., SparkFun Electronics, TDK Corp., Telemax India Industries Pvt. Ltd., Ufine Battery, Ultralife Corp., and Ulvac Inc.

Major Companies and Key Offerings:



Bahco: The company offers flat lithium-ion battery such as Compact Lithium-Ion Batteries 36 Wh BCL1B03IB. DNK POWER Co. Ltd.: The company offers flat lithium-ion battery such as DNK171320, DNK286380, DNK013040, and DNK015253.

Flat Lithium-ion (Li-ion) Battery Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation Analysis

By Application

The

consumer electronics segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment in the flat lithium-ion battery market is flourishing due to the widespread use of devices like smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart appliances. Increased internet penetration, tech awareness, and the connected home concept contribute to the growing demand. Moreover, frequent product advancements and dropping prices drive high replacement cycles, fostering continuous consumption of flat Li-ion batteries.



Imperative Insights on the following aspects:



What was the size of the global flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market by value?

What will be the size of the

global flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market in 2028?

How has the industry performed over the last 5 years?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global

flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market? What main segments make up the global flat lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery market?

