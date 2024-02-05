Pico Expands Its Services At Japan Exchange Group Colocation Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Introduces support for new JPX Layer 1 ultra-low latency network access -

NEW YORK, Feb. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pico , a leading provider of mission-critical technology, data and analytic services for the financial markets community, continues to invest in its managed colocation facility at Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX), now supporting the newly launched Layer 1 network solution. The network architecture from the exchange supports ultra-low latency Layer 1 connectivity to the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) and Osaka Exchange (OSE).



Japan is one of many global trading locations where Pico provides ultra-low latency solutions, supporting clients with latency-sensitive trading strategies that require highly accurate views of the market and fast execution times. Pico supports a Layer 1 network solution in the JPX data center, which can achieve more than an 80 percent reduction in round trip latency, and JPX Group market data delivery with a latency as low as 5 nanoseconds. This performance, combined with the 2-microsecond improvement offered by the exchange's Layer 1 solution, makes the upgraded service essential for latency-sensitive clients.

Pico's JPX colocation infrastructure is connected to PicoNetTM, a resilient proprietary global network providing connectivity to JPX from other data center locations on PicoNetTM in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Pico is an authorized redistributor of raw and normalized TSE, OSE and TOCOM market data and also provides raw historical data, a comprehensive and resilient tick data solution captured at source in native exchange format.

“The JPX ecosystem continues to attract interest from clients, and we are pleased to build on the success we have established with our existing services in Japan through supporting the JPX network upgrade for Layer 1 market data,” said Bo Zhou, Head of APAC for Pico. “The investment presents latency-sensitive customers with critical upgrades, made easier by Pico's operational excellence and local team in Tokyo to assist with customer deployments.”

Recent investments in the Japanese markets with Layer 1 network connectivity from JPX and raw market data and order entry for SBI Japannext and CBOE Japan enhance Pico's robust presence in Asia-Pacific. Pico has an extensive suite of connectivity, hosting and analytics services available across Asia-Pacific, serving electronic trading participants with comprehensive connectivity and venue presence, spanning Singapore (SGX, SG1, SG3), Hong Kong (HKEx, HK5), Japan (JPX, CC2, TY3), the Republic of Korea (KTY, BUSAN), Taiwan (TWSE, BQ), Australia (ALC, SY2), and China (SSE, SZSE). The expansion in Japanese market coverage and extensive Pico infrastructure in the region is further enhanced by Pico's Redline software product suite, providing ultra-low latency market data normalization as well as execution technology.

