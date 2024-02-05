UK – UAE Discusses A Sustainable Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)



UK Middle East Minister Lord Ahmad is expected to meet UAE Foreign Minister His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the President, and Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister for International Co-operation

he will discuss the conflict in Israel and Gaza, the UK's efforts for an immediate pause to get vital aid into Gaza and hostages out, and then progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire the UK has trebled its aid commitment this financial year and is doing everything it can to get more aid in and open more crossings

LONDON, England – UK Minister Lord Ahmad returned to the Middle East Monday to continue the engagement with key regional partners on the crisis in Gaza.

The minister is in Abu Dhabi where he is expected to meet foreign minister, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to discuss the conflict in Israel and Gaza and the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He will look to build momentum on the UK initiative for an international 'Contact Group' for long-term peace and stability in the region.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, minister of State for Middle East, said:

“The humanitarian situation in Gaza is desperate and there is an urgent need for an immediate pause to get life-saving aid in and hostages out.

“The UK remains firmly committed to working with our key partners – like the UAE – to secure an immediate pause in fighting, make progress towards a sustainable ceasefire, and build momentum towards a long-term political solution to the crisis.”

During his visit, Lord Ahmad will also meet Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, minister of state for international cooperation and Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president.

The UK has trebled its aid commitment this financial year and is doing everything it can to get more aid in and open more crossings.

The visit follows a tour last month (January) where the Foreign Secretary visited Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Turkey , Oman , Saudi Arabia and Lebanon to discuss the conflict and regional security.

