Blinken Meets Saudi Crown Prince In Riyadh


2/5/2024 8:00:08 PM

(MENAFN- IANS) Riyadh, Feb 6 (IANS) Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have met in the Saudi capital of Riyadh

The two sides reviewed regional developments and bilateral relations on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia is the first stop of Blinken's fifth tour in the region since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023, which has led to escalating tensions across the region.

Blinken will also visit Israel, Egypt, Qatar, and the West Bank in his regional tour.

