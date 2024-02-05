(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Algae Products Market by Type (Hydrocolloids, Algal Protein, Lipids, Carotenoids), Source (Seaweed, Microalgae {Chlorella, Spirulina}), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Food & Beverage, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetic), and Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to

In terms of volume, the algae products market is projected to reach 460,870.9 tons by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the algae products market across five major geographies, current market trends, size, and recent developments, and the forecast till 2030.

The growth of the algae products market is driven by consumers' increasing preference for algae-sourced products, the growth in vegetarianism, the rising demand for natural food colors, and the rapid growth of the nutraceuticals industry.

However, complexities in algae production and low awareness regarding the benefits of algae restrain the growth of this market. Furthermore, the growing demand for biofuels is expected to generate growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, the risk of algae contamination is a major challenge impacting market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of algae products is a prominent trend in the algae products market.

Based on type, the algae products market is mainly segmented into hydrocolloids, algal proteins, lipids, and carotenoids.

The algal protein segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the growing vegan population, increasing demand for naturally derived or sustainably sourced ingredients, rising application in the food & beverages industry, growing gym-going population, and growing awareness regarding fitness among consumers.

Based on source, the algae products market is segmented into macroalgae/seaweed and microalgae.

In 2023, the macroalgae/seaweed segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global algae products market. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the abundant availability of seaweed as raw materials, driven by the increasing production of seaweed and growing awareness of the health benefits associated with seaweed products.

Furthermore, the active components derived from seaweeds serve various purposes, acting as antioxidants, antibacterial and whitening agents, anti-aging solutions, and anti-acne treatments, contributing significantly to the growth of the seaweed products market. However, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Based on form, the global algae products market is segmented into dry and liquid.

In 2023, the dry algae products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global algae products market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the longer shelf-life and ease of transportation and storage of dry algae products compared to liquid algae products and the increasing use of algae powder in the food, cosmetic, and feed industries. However, this segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Based on application, the global algae products market is segmented into food & beverage, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, animal feed, and other applications.

The cosmetics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to the rapidly growing global cosmetic industry, the increasing demand for vegan skincare products, and the rising awareness about the health benefits of organic cosmetic products.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2023-2030, mainly due to the rapidly increasing acceptance of algae products in the food and beverage industry, rising health & wellness trends, growing reluctance towards the usage of synthetic food colors, and growing demand for algae products from the cosmetic and nutraceutical industries.

