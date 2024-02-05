(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai Fashion Week Reveals the Complete Autumn/Winter 24/25 Programme Ahead of Sunday Launch





. Latest edition kicks off at d3 this weekend with spectacular shows featuring a diverse lineup of talented designers and a distinctive city-wide activation, transcending every corner of Dubai . New designers, venues and events added to Dubai Fashion Week calendar

Dubai, UAE, 2 February 2024: A stellar line-up of regional and global designers will descend on Dubai this Sunday, 4 February, for the Autumn/Winter 24/25 Dubai Fashion Week (DFW). The upcoming fashion programme sees an exciting array of new names to Dubai Fashion Week's runways alongside leading labels, plus a calendar of exclusive presentations, events, and brand activations to inspire and attract the global fashion ecosystem.

Co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and the Arab Fashion Council, DFW is Dubai's official fashion week, positioning Dubai among the major fashion capitals of the world – New York, Paris, London and Milan. It will continue at its primary residence in d3, a global creative ecosystem part of TECOM Group PJSC, with experiences stretching across the city.



Following the announcement last month – broadcast on billboard screens in Times Square, New York City – DFW's new schedule sees it leading the global fashion calendar this season and setting the tone for the international fashion agenda. The AW 24/25 programme opens with the esteemed designer duo Rizman Ruzaini – the label for which the iconic Naomi Campbell walked in the October edition of DFW; and closes with the d3-based label Designers&US. Runway shows then get underway with an array of talented designers, including Anaya, Hummariff, Maison Sara Chraibi (a Paris Fashion Week designer making her Dubai Fashion Week debut), Choice, Riva, Selfmade, Michael Cinco, Zeena Zaki x Tryano, Reborn, Zey-ye, American Rag Cie X Fad Dubai, Emergency Room, Adolfo Dominguez, and Designers&US. DFW Members BLSSD, Lama Jouni, Dima Ayad, and Mrs Keepa are also among the talents who will showcase their collections.





“Every edition of Dubai Fashion Week represents a bold step to cement Dubai as one of the world's fashion capitals,” said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of d3, part of TECOM Group.“This next edition of DFW promises not only to unveil the latest industry trends as told by creatives from the region and beyond but also illuminate the vibrant tapestry of Dubai's fashion ecosystem. What makes this edition truly special is the extensive reach across the city, but always with d3 at the heart of the action. The event's new dates, programme, structure and venues will enhance the opportunities and buyers' network available to participating designers while elevating the experience of fashion fans near and far. The vibrant atmosphere around DFW is a testament to the city's status as a global fashion hub.”

Mohammed Aqra, Chief Strategy Officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said,“Dubai Fashion leaves an imprint on the global fashion calendar with every edition. Each show will reflect to the world what Dubai has to offer on the fashion front – the high level of talent, creativity and courage. We are all set to make a splash with our new programme, which extends across the city, and really establish Dubai as a global fashion and creative capital-aligning with the Arab Fashion Council's mission.”



While d3's global creative ecosystem by TECOM Group PJSC is the home and central hub of Dubai Fashion Week, some designers will - for the first time - showcase in different locations around Dubai, including Mrs Keepa at Sotheby's Dubai.

In addition to the shows, guests can expect a rich assortment of exclusive events, dinners and capsule launches across the city.



These include the Emergency Room X NOTHING capsule collection, the launch of an exclusive Bil Arabi Valentine's set at Bloomingdales, the ETRO Party and industry panels by the Arab Fashion Council and Meta. Thread Talks 2.0 will feature notable speakers discussing crucial topics such as 'Fashion Beyond Borders: Navigating Global Trends and Local Identities', 'A conversation with Osama Chabbi, navigating the industry on a global scale' and 'The Impact of Clothing Choice on Behaviour.'

Dubai Fashion Week also caters to the business side of fashion with a dedicated buyer's brunch and portfolio review that will allow designers to connect directly with local and international buyers. With its new scheduling, leading the way in the global fashion calendar ahead of New York, London, Milan and Paris, Dubai Fashion Week draws international collaborators, tastemakers, and visitors, with an extensive gathering of media and buyers arriving to view the seasonal collections.



Dubai Fashion Week is possible due to the generosity, commitment and contributions of its strategic partners: Air France as the official aviation partner; Meta as the official media partner; Microsoft as the official tech partner; Nothing as the official mobile partner; Kiko Milano as the official makeup partner; Schwarzkopf Professional as the official haircare partner; Palazzo Versace as the official hospitality partner; Bold Management as the official talent management partner; Electra as the production partner; and Eira Water as the official hydration partner.













