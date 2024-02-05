(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HBMSU Welcomes Ministry of Defence Delegation to Strengthen Partnership in Advancing Digital Transformation in Education







February 04, 2024: Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) recently hosted, a delegation from the Ministry of Defence to jointly explore opportunities for advancing digital transformation in the education sector. The University representatives engaged with the delegation and presented the prospects for collaboration, which could significantly impact innovation, excellence, and the acceleration of a more advanced, flexible, and sustainable learning model.

The University is actively pursuing collaborations with both government and private entities to foster digital transformation in education. Recognising the Ministry of Defence as a pivotal partner in achieving this mission, the University stated that the visit serves as a valuable opportunity to exchange experiences, knowledge, and best practices. The visit underscores the dedication of both parties to create innovative training programs tailored to the Ministry's requirements, incorporating modern technology. This aligns with their joint efforts to enhance the quality of education for the ultimate benefit of the students.