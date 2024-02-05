(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Highlights of Day One of Dubai Fashion Week AW 24/25





. Rizman Ruzaini's captivating collection marked the opening of the Third Edition of DFW AW 24/25 . Bil Arabi by Nadine Kanso, in collaboration with Bloomingdale's, hosted an exclusive private dinner at the elegant KASPIA to celebrate the highly anticipated Valentine collection

Dubai, UAE, 4 February 2024: Dubai Fashion Week (DFW), the region's definitive fashion fixture co-founded by Dubai Design District (d3) and Arab fashion Council (AFC), opened last night with Rizman Ruzaini's show.



RIZMAN RUZAINI Rizman Ruzaini takes center stage of the first day of Dubai Fashion Week, captivating the audience with a collection that seamlessly blends opulence and modernity. Actresses, influencers, VIPs, and lots of fashion lovers sat in the front row. Some of them wore beautiful custom-made outfits from the fashion house. Conquering the stage with a triumphant display, the maison's AW24/25 collection pays homage to the Mughal Empire's grandeur, drawing inspiration from Empress Mehrunissa's timeless elegance. The runway showcased 61 meticulously crafted pieces, each a harmonious fusion of traditional cuts and contemporary twists, reflecting the brand's identity. With dhotis, kurtas, sherwani-salwar, and kurta-pajamas, the collection skillfully infuses these classics with a modern twist, embodying the distinctive identity of Rizman Ruzaini. Enhancing the ensemble, the collection incorporates accessories such as brooches and belts, along with a selection of exquisite neck adornments. The color palette celebrates the brilliance of metallics, prominently featuring gold, bronze, silver, and iridescent blue, alongside the maison's signature deep black. Luxurious materials like lame, sequined tweed, gossamer-like liquid satin, and custom mesh tulle are generously employed, creating sumptuous effects that seamlessly blend with the maison's favored Italian twill taffeta. The highlight was a regal ivory gown, introducing the fashion house's bridal couture services to the GCC market. The show not only attracted regional celebrities but also marked the launch of Rizman Ruzaini's website, opening doors for global accessibility and personalized dress-making services. Rizman Ruzaini's journey from Malaysia to Dubai is set to continue its global expansion, promising a future where luxury meets individuality worldwide.

Bil Arabi by Nadine Kanso X Bloomingdale's Exclusive Dinner Bil Arabi by Nadine Kanso, in an exclusive collaboration with Bloomingdale's, hosted an intimate dinner at KASPIA , providing the perfect setting to unveil the exclusive Valentine collection. The ambiance exuded elegance allowing attendees from regional top tier media, key opinion leaders, influencers and buyers along with fashion enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the allure of meticulously crafted jewelry pieces.

















