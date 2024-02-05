Pharmaceutical Logistics Market Is Likely To Surpass $106.8 Billion By 2031, Growing At 5.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market

By business type, the transportation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market was pegged at $66 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key investment pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical logistics market, such as growth in pharmaceutical sector, increase in international trade activities, and increase in demand for reverse logistics in pharmaceutical sector. The global logistics have experienced tremendous transformation in the past few years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shippers are focusing on using faster and cost-effective method of shipping the cargo, which is expected to fuel the market for pharmaceutical logistics.

Based on type, the non-cold chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cold chain segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Prominent Market Players

DHL Supply Chain, Singapore Post, CWT Ltd, Kerry Logistics, Keppel Logistics, Yusen Logistics, DB Schenker, CEVA LOGISTICS, Kuehne + Nagel, WHA Corp., Gemadept, CJ Century Logistics, Ych Group, AGILITY, Tiong Nam Logistics

Regional Analysis:

The pharmaceutical logistics market is segmented on the basis of operation, business type, application, type and region. By operation, it is divided into seaways, roadways, railways, airways, and storage & services. By business type, it is divided into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. By application, it is segmented into bio pharma, chemical pharma, and specialty pharma. By type, it is divided into cold chain, and non-cold chain. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By operation, the seaways segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By business type, the transportation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By application, the bio pharma segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

By type, the cold chain segment is projected to lead the global pharmaceutical logistics market

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

