Austin Family Law Attorney Mary Jones Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Austin attorney Mary Jones is participating in Divorce With Respect Week TM 2024. From March 4 through 8, 2024, Jones will join divorce professionals nationwide in offering free 30-minute divorce consultations for anyone seeking to better understand the options for how they mightdivorce.“Divorce With Respect WeekTM is the perfect way to draw attention to the Collaborative Divorce process, which helps families avoid the damage of drawn-out court battles,” said Mary Jones.“I think this is a great opportunity for couples facing the reality of divorce to each talk separately with an attorney or to speak with a Divorce Financial Professional or Divorce Coach and learn more about how an out of court process would benefit them.”Jones will offer these free consultations for Texas residents. To book a consultation visit where you can also learn more about Collaborative Divorce. Mary Jones is an Austin-based attorney with more than 25 years of experience in all aspects of divorce, including Collaborative Divorce. Her dedicated service to her clients has earned her recognition from Best Lawyers Magazine. She is participating in Divorce With Respect WeekTMas part of a national effort to build awareness of the Collaborative Divorce process as a better way to untie the knot. To learn more about Mary Jones' work in family law and a Collaborative Divorce professional, visit .

