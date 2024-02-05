Scholz Optimistic About Prospects Of Ukraine Aid Increasing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is optimistic about the prospect of U.S. approving a package of further assistance to Ukraine.

He announced this at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Gabriel Attal in Berlin on February 5, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We must support Ukraine for as long as it takes, Ukraine needs it cto be able to defend itself... I am optimistic," Scholz emphasized.

He referred to this as "the message by the American president and the message that was formulated in Europe."

: Europe, US must send Putin signal that they not stop helping Ukrain

"I really hope that the United States, U.S. Congress will soon pass a decision that will enable the required financial support," the head of the German government said, calling on both the United States and Europe, all EU member states, to increase their contributions so that the Russian president's hopes that assistance from international partners to Ukraine will wane do not materialize.

The chancellor also praised the fact that it the EU leaders had managed to approve a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Facility until 2027, with annual allocations of EUR 12 billion.

Ukraine, Germany may sign security assurances deal this month - media

He recalled that this year, Germany donated to Ukraine more than EUR 7 billion in military aid alone.

As reported, this is the first foreign visit of the new French prime minister.

Scholz is set to visit the United States later this week to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

Photo by Olha Tanasiychuk