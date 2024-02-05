We Will Help Kyiv Stand And Prevail - French Prime Minister In Germany

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France and Germany share absolutely the same views in assessing developments Ukraine, and the meaning behind all the decisions made since war-start is to send a clear signal to Russia: Europe will not leave Ukraine and will help Kyiv to resist and win.

The new Prime Minister of France, Gabriel Attal, for the first time commented on his country's foreign policy priorities at a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"For two years now, Ukraine has been resisting and fighting with strength and determination that inspire deep respect. Europe will not leave Ukraine and will help Kyiv to persevere and prevail. However, this war is also a clear reminder of the need to accelerate the buildup of European strategic sovereignty, consolidation of common European defense," Attal said, wrapping up his first foreign visit in his new capacity.

He added that France is ready to supply Ukraine with the newest generation of weapons, such as Scalp missiles and new generation bombs, and "this commitment will obviously increase, but not only in terms of allocated finances, but also in terms of character weapons, which obviously must be of the highest standard necessary for Ukrainians to be able to defend themselves"

It should be recalled that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is optimistic about the prospect of U.S. lawmakers approving an aid package for Ukraine. He announced this at a joint press conference with France PM Gabriel Attal in Berlin.