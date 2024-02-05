Ukraine, The Netherlands Hold Third Round Of Talks On Security Assurances

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine held the third round of negotiations with the Netherlands regarding the conclusion of a bilateral agreement on security assurances.

That's according to the press service of the President's Office , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the third round of negotiations with the Netherlands regarding bilateral security guarantees was held in Kyiv," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Ukrainian negotiating team was headed by the deputy chief of the President's Office, Ihor Zhovkva.

to deliver six more F-16 fighter jets to Ukrain

He thanked the Dutch side for the EU's approval on February 1 of the decision to create a new financial instrument for Ukraine, the Ukraine Facility, worth up to EUR 50 billion for 2024-2027.

"The continued support and cohesion of the EU is critical to our economic and financial stability, as is military aid and sanctions pressure on the aggressor. All this brings our joint victory closer," Zhovkva emphasized.

The parties thoroughly discussed the final draft of the relevant security agreement and agreed on positions on individual elements of the draft.

Ukrainians fighting including for European security -top diplomat

The participants noted the progress achieved and agreed on the schedule of further actions regarding the finalization of the bilateral agreement.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Netherlands has allocated EUR 300 million for Ukraine's budget since war-start.

Photo: President's Office