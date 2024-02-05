'Army Of Drones' Already Employs 67 UAV Strike Units

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of today, 67 UAV strike units are already operating within the 'Army of Drones'.

The press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported this to Ukrinform.

"Currently, 67 strike units are working under the new doctrine and management approach, and they are showing effective results. From June 2023 to January 2024, they hit more than 14 thousand enemy targets. These are tanks, armored personnel carriers, strongholds, etc. We have cases where 80 units of equipment were destroyed in one night," the press service said.

According to the Ministry of Digital Transformation, another area of the 'Drone Army' is operator training.

"The project has trained almost 20 thousand UAV operators. We have engaged 33 partner schools to train operators. In this way, we are developing an approach where money 'follows' the military," the Ministry explained.

The press service also noted that the 'Army of Drones' launched the development of not only the UAV market, but also the entire defense-tech sector in Ukraine.

As reported, in May 2023, eight UAV strike units were equipped with the necessary equipment.