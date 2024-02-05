Grace Family Church Prepares For 'Easter For Tampa Bay' Event

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) All families in the Tampa Bay area are invited for an unforgettable day on Sunday, March 31. This event will be held at the iconic Raymond James Stadium and the event, including parking, is completely free.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Grace Family Church extends a heartfelt invitation to all families in the Tampa Bay area for an unforgettable day at "Easter For Tampa Bay" on March 31, 2024. This free event will be held at the iconic Raymond James Stadium, and every community member in the Tampa area is invited to celebrate the day together.

Tony Dungy and Craig Altman

(L-R) Hall of Fame Football Coach Tony Dungy and Lead Pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman

The event promises to be filled with warmth and inspiration as attendees will have the privilege of hearing from esteemed speakers - Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy and lead pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman. Together, they will share the greatest comeback story of all time: a story of hope and triumph.

"'Easter For Tampa Bay' is more than an event; it's an invitation to come together and be with your city," said Pastor Craig Altman. "We want every family in the greater Tampa area to know that they are not just invited but truly welcomed to be a part of the event, which may be the kickoff of their comeback story."

Event Details

Date: March 31, 2024

Time: 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free Event & Free Parking

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Special Guests:

Hall of Fame Football Coach Tony Dungy

Lead Pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman

For more details and to stay connected, please visit EasterForTampaBay . To learn more about Grace Family Church and its mission, visit GFCFlorida .

