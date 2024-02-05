Grace Family Church Prepares For 'Easter For Tampa Bay' Event

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) All families in the Tampa Bay area are invited for an unforgettable day on Sunday, March 31. This event will be held at the iconic Raymond James Stadium and the event, including parking, is completely free.
TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2024 / Grace Family Church extends a heartfelt invitation to all families in the Tampa Bay area for an unforgettable day at "Easter For Tampa Bay" on March 31, 2024. This free event will be held at the iconic Raymond James Stadium, and every community member in the Tampa area is invited to celebrate the day together. Tony Dungy and Craig Altman
(L-R) Hall of Fame Football Coach Tony Dungy and Lead Pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman
The event promises to be filled with warmth and inspiration as attendees will have the privilege of hearing from esteemed speakers - Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy and lead pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman. Together, they will share the greatest comeback story of all time: a story of hope and triumph.
"'Easter For Tampa Bay' is more than an event; it's an invitation to come together and be with your city," said Pastor Craig Altman. "We want every family in the greater Tampa area to know that they are not just invited but truly welcomed to be a part of the event, which may be the kickoff of their comeback story."
Event Details
Date: March 31, 2024
Time: 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free Event & Free Parking
Location: Raymond James Stadium
Special Guests:
Hall of Fame Football Coach Tony Dungy
Lead Pastor of Grace Family Church Craig Altman
For more details and to stay connected, please visit EasterForTampaBay . To learn more about Grace Family Church and its mission, visit GFCFlorida .
Contact Information
Melissa Vicinanza
[email protected]
(813) 265-4151
SOURCE: Grace Family Church
View the original press release on newswire.
MENAFN05022024004220003708ID1107813170
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.