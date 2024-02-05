Gov't To Present Action Program To Nat'l Assembly Tue.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The cabinet meeting, held on Monday evening under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, has approved the final form of the government action program.
The program will be tabled to the National Assembly soon after the government takes the oath of office before the parliament tomorrow, Tuesday, the government spokesman Amer Al-Ajmi said in a tweet on the X account of the Government Communication Center. (Pickup previous)
