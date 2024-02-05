US Monitoring Pakistan's Upcoming Election Closely

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (KUNA) -- The US said Monday that they're continuing to monitor Pakistan's electoral process quite closely.

US State Department Spokesman Vedant Patel, said in a briefing, said "there's a question mark on the fairness of the electoral process as former Prime Minister and the popular leader Imran Khan behind bars, not even allowed to contest elections."

"And as we have said, we want to see that process take place in a way that facilitates broad participation with respect for freedom of expression, assembly and associations," Patel said.

"We have concerns of all incidents of violence and restrictions on media freedom, freedom of expression, including internet freedom and peaceful assembly and association.

We're concerned by some of the infringements that we've seen in that space," Patel added.

The spokesman added "Pakistanis deserve to exercise their fundamental right to choose their future leaders through free and fair elections without fear violence or intimidation, and it is ultimately for the people of Pakistan to decide their political future." (end)

asj







MENAFN05022024000071011013ID1107813153