Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The cabinet held its weekly session and highlighted various issues, namely His Highness the Amir's visit to Oman, and His Highness the Prime Minister earlier meeting with the press.

KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah said the action program of his government is based on the three pillars of justice, security and sustainability.

KUWAIT -- Kuwait Foundation for Advancement of Sciences signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI), aimed at enhancing scientific culture, digital capacities and overhauling the education of sciences, technology, engineering and mathematics.

RIYADH -- Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi affirmed support to efforts made to reach a comprehensive political solution for the Yemeni crisis.

CAIRO -- The League of Arab States confirmed that the Arab region is considered a crossing point for international trade convoys through history due to its geographical location.

ABU DHABI -- Kuwait's Abdulaziz Emad won the bronze medal on Monday in the 11th edition of the Fujairah International Taekwondo Championship. (end) mb